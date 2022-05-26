Fix of the Week

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

White peach and whipped cream-filled crepes

On multiple occasions this past week, I presented my kids with a platter of assorted fruit and asked them to let me know which was their favorite. White and yellow peaches, Rainier and Brooks cherries, pluots, apricots, and mulberries all made the cut.

After working their way through, it was the white peaches that seemed to be the favorite of the day, delivering an incredibly sweet flavor and velvety juicy flesh.

Personally, I’ve always preferred yellow peaches over the white varieties due to their richer flavor profile. So far this year, however, as the season slowly rolls out one variety after another, the white peaches have been quite tasty.

These peaches are recognized by their ivory skin, blushed with red and pink hues. Inside lies the white opaque flesh that can have a little bit of the red coloration surrounding the central pit. The elevated sweetness is due to the lower amount of acidity compared to its yellow counterpart.

Incredibly aromatic, white peaches tend to be very delicate to touch. They’re best when consumed in their firm-ripe stage.

Besides eating white peaches out of hand as they come, I most commonly enjoy them sliced and mixed into yogurt, or as a topping for desserts. Firm-ripe peaches can also be grilled or incorporated into a host of baked goods such as cobblers, crisps and tarts. You can also serve them over pancakes and waffles.

This week I prepared some fresh crepes filled with delicate thinly sliced white peaches and a little whipped cream. This is a Sunday breakfast favorite in our house. You can also mix in some fresh berries if preferred.

WHITE PEACH AND WHIPPED CREAM-FILLED CREPES

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cup milk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons butter

2 large white peaches, sliced thin

Make the whipped cream in advance and chill in the refrigerator in an air-tight container until ready to use.

To make, place a metal mixing bowl and whisk in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes to chill. Place sugar into the mixing bowl and add the whipping cream.

Whisk until stiff peaks are formed. Then add vanilla and continue to whip to incorporate the vanilla flavor.

For the crepes: In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon and salt. In an 8-inch sauté pan, over medium heat, add about 1/2 of a tablespoon of your butter and coat the entire base of the pan.

Add about 1/8 of your mixture to the pan, turning the pan in a circular motion to evenly coat the pan with the mixture in a thin layer. Cook for about 2 minutes, then flip and cook for a final minute. Repeat until you have 8 crepes total.

You can add sliced peaches and chilled whipped cream. Then roll and serve.

Garnish with additional whipped cream, peaches, ground cinnamon, powdered sugar or berries if desired.

Yield: Makes 8 crepes.

