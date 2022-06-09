Fix of the Week

This week I came across some organic Nothstine Dent Corn from Roots Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. This was not your general fresh sweet corn wrapped in a green husk to be enjoyed off the cob, but rather, it was presented as a bucket full of individual dried yellow kernels.

The sign positioned above the corn read: “polenta or grits,” and I learned that this is indeed one of the best varieties of corn for grinding down and using to prepare these two classic dishes.

With an old hand crank on site, farmer Jacob Grant placed a large scoop of corn kernels inside and turned the handle in a repetitive circular motion until a coarse grained product was released.

I brought some of the whole kernels home and found they could be easily ground down into my small coffee grinder or a bullet-style blender.

While polenta and grits are quite similar with both preparations using ground up corn that is slowly and laboriously cooked until it thickens and softens, there are some differences.

Polenta is an Italian-style dish that generally utilizes yellow corn, while grits has its roots in southern American cuisine most commonly using dried white corn (or hominy). When prepared, polenta tends to be more textured, and grits a creamier consistency.

It takes some oversight in the kitchen when preparing polenta and grits. This week I prepared an absolutely delicious farmers’ market polenta, topped with tasty Munak Ranch sungold cherry tomatoes, fresh parsley, and drizzles of olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar.

Starting with some flavorful spring garlic in the pan, it took a little over an hour for my polenta to reach the desired consistency. Whisking every 5 minutes or so is a key part of the process, as well as keeping a close eye on the moisture level in the pot. This is one dish you can cook on the stovetop while preparing the rest of your dinner, all coming together as a wonderful side to any protein or vegetable.

I served my polenta alongside some grilled salmon, making for the perfect pairing when enjoyed together in a single bite

Polenta with Sungold Cherry Tomatoes and Fresh Parsley

2 tablespoons butter, divided into 2 portions.

2 spring garlic, blue and green tops finely chopped (or substitute 3-4 garlic cloves coarsely chopped).

7 cups water.

1 1/12 cups ground Nothstine Dent Corn.

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

1 basket sungold cherry tomatoes, sliced in half.

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped.

Olive oil.

Aged balsamic vinegar.

Salt and pepper to taste.

In a medium pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter and sauté garlic at medium heat for about 3-4 minutes. Add your water and bring to a boil.

Once the water has boiled, add your ground corn and whisk, while reducing heat to a simmer. Continue to whisk for about 5 minutes to ensure there are not any clumps. Cover and cook, whisking again every 5 minutes.

As the polenta begins to thicken, I found it best to mix polenta with a wooden spoon to lift any corn on the bottom of the pan.

You can start tasting the polenta after about 45 minutes for readiness, but mine took just over an hour of total cooking time before ready. I also added about a half cup of additional water at about the 45 minute mark as the mixture continued to thicken.

Once done, add the remaining butter and cheese, whisking until well incorporated. Season with salt and pepper as desired to taste.

Serve warm, topping each serving with cherry tomatoes, fresh parsley, and drizzle the top with olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar.

Yield: Makes about 4 servings.