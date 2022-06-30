Fix of the Week

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the farmers’ markets will be well stocked with most of those signature, traditional items needed for your holiday spreads.

Among them are new potatoes for a tasty potato salad; seedless watermelon for wedges, grilling or adding to a fruit salad; and tender young green beans perfect for tossing with crumbled bacon and almond slivers for a delicious salad. And, of course, there are fresh peaches, an array of berries and some early season apples to finish the day off with a pie, crisp or cobbler.

One item I have yet to encounter that many will be seeking are those fresh ears of sweet corn. It’s quite possible a few cases may emerge by the weekend for those early Saturday morning farmers’ market shoppers.

In the meantime, however, I’ve been really enjoying the petite ears of organic baby corn from the McGrath Family Farm. Once peeled, they are only a few inches in length and no more than a half-inch thick. They’re quite delicious eaten raw right out of the husk, as well as cooked.

Eaten in its entirety, these tiny specimens deliver a nice subtle sweetness, crunchy texture and notable corn flavor throughout.

Baby corn is harvested at a very early stage before fertilization, picked just after the silks are visible out of the husk. The McGrath Family Farm sells two different varieties of baby corn, each of which I found equally delicious.

Baby corn is excellent when quickly grilled or sautéed, as well as added to soups and stews. I’ve added baby corn to both a chicken tortilla-type of soup, as well as a curry preparation over the past couple of weeks. The petite ears can also be pickled or fried for unique preparations.

For this week’s recipe, I sautéed my baby corn with Chinese eggplant, Italian frying peppers and red spring onions, all of which are ingredients just coming into season.

This is a very tasty seasonal veggie side dish that pairs well with most proteins, as well as over rice or pasta dishes.

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

Sautéed Baby Corn with Chinese Eggplant and Peppers

10 ears baby corn

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 Chinese or Japanese Eggplant, ends discarded, cut in half lengthwise, then sliced into bit size half-rounds

2-3 Italian peppers (or any bell pepper) seeds and stem discarded, sliced

1/2 medium spring onion, sliced

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt (or adjust to taste preference)

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

Remove the husk and silk from the baby corn and set aside. Add olive oil to a large sauté pan at medium-high heat. Sauté eggplant, peppers and onions, turning every couple of minutes.

Season with some of your seasoned salt and granulated garlic. After about 4-5 minutes, add baby corn and sauté, seasoning corn with additional seasoned salt and garlic.

Cook until desired texture is reached, which is usually about 3-4 minutes once the corn is added. Yield: Serves 3-4.