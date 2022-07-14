Fix of the Week

Much of my life, eggplant was one of those items in the produce aisle that I didn’t have much exposure to, which I would imagine was the case for many.

Sure, I’d enjoyed a traditional Italian-influenced eggplant Parmesan, or an Indian-style curry dish infused with eggplant when dining out, but it wasn’t an ingredient I looked forward to eating.

Over the past few years, however, I have grown quite fond of these seasonal specimens. And I really enjoy transforming this initially spongy fruit into a smooth and creamy textured bite.

Eggplant is available in an array of shapes, sizes and colors. The most commonly encountered possess shades of purple, although sometimes they can be found in bright white, a hue of green, or a variegated white and purple that looks like splashed brush strokes across the shiny skin.

The two most common types of eggplant I cook in my kitchen currently are the elongated Chinese eggplant and the larger, more bulbous, globe eggplant.

When working with Chinese eggplant at home, I typically cut it into half rounds and roast in the oven. I enjoy it as a vegetable side dish. (I know, eggplant is technically a fruit).

Tossed with olive oil, seasoned and placed in a single-layer skin side down on a baking sheet until soft, I find these bite-size pieces pair quite well with chicken, pork and fish.

Because the globe eggplants are much meatier than their counterparts, I prefer this variety for an eggplant Parmesan-style dish, as an addition to lasagne or as a delicious purée, infused with garlic.

This week I prepared an eggplant spread topped with a thick slice of heirloom tomato, burrata cheese and fresh Italian basil. This dish is a true indication the summer season is upon us.

Roasted Eggplant Spread with Heirloom Tomato and Burrata

1 large globe eggplant

1 head garlic, top trimmed to expose the cloves, drizzle top with a little olive oil and salt

1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced into 1/4 inch thick rounds

8 ounces burrata

1/4 cup Italian basil leaves, finely chopped

Additional olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper for the top.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the eggplant on a baking sheet. Wrap the garlic head loosely in foil and place on the baking sheet as well.

Place in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes or until the eggplant is super soft. Discard the skin from the eggplant and place the flesh in a mixing bowl.

Squeeze out the cooked garlic out of the skin and combine with the eggplant. Add olive oil, salt, balsamic and parsley, then mix well until incorporated and a nice creamy texture develops. Place a scoop in the middle of the plate, then top with a thick slice of heirloom tomato, some burrata cheese and fresh basil.

Drizzle the top with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper.

Yield: Serves 4.