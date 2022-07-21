Fix of the Week

The majority of the fresh peppers that one encounters at the grocery store are primarily of the “bell” type.

Larger in size, with thicker flesh walls than most of their pepper counterparts, bell peppers are primarily found in green and red. Some are orange and yellow.

At the local farmers’ markets, while you can still find your fair share of bell peppers, it’s an array of other, more unique varieties that dominate the selection. They vary from elongated Italian style peppers and yellow Hungarians, to petite shishito peppers and pardons. I get quite excited working through the vast list that emerges throughout the summer and fall seasons.

If fresh peppers with a little extra kick is more your focus, keep an eye out for the popular jalapeño and Serrano chilies, as well as the Thai, cayenne, habanero and ghost peppers. While I enjoy a good amount of heat infused into my meals, I find myself more regularly working with those peppers that deliver a more moderate spice — most notably, Anaheim and poblano chili peppers.

Both peppers deliver a relatively lower level of heat, but depending on their growing conditions and harvest time, that can vary. I find myself blistering both types on the grill multiple times a week, then peeling off the skin, removing the flesh and seeds. Then I refrigerate the remaining flesh until it’s ready to incorporate into a meal.

Whether making chili rellenos, rajas, enchiladas, tacos, or a breakfast scramble, you’ll find both these peppers add a nice layer of flavor.

This week I used some of my blistered poblano peppers to make a poblano pepper and chèvre omelet, adding halves of cherry tomatoes, fresh cilantro and green onion. Topped with sliced Hass avocado, this is a delicious meal to start your day off right.

Blistered Poblano Pepper and Chèvre Omelet

1 poblano pepper.

2 large eggs, beaten.

2 ounces chèvre (I used Drake Family Farm jalapeño chèvre from the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market),

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half or quarter depending on size.

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, finely chopped.

1 green onion, diced.

1/2 Hass avocado, sliced.

Blister your peppers, either over a gas stove or, more easily, on an outdoor grill. Once peppers are fully blistered on all sides, remove from heat and set aside until cool enough to handle.

Remove skin and discard. Also discard seeds, white membrane portion and stem.

Slice flesh into strips and set assist. In a buttered/greased 6-inch pan at medium high heat, add the egg once the pan is warm. Rotate the pan in a circular motion to spread the egg evenly around the pan.

Season with a little salt and pepper. After about 1 minute, flip the egg to the other side. Add sliced poblano peppers, tomatoes, chèvre, cilantro and green onion to half of the egg circle.

Fold the egg over the filling and turn off heat. Plate and top with sliced Hass avocado.

Yield: Serves 1 omelet.