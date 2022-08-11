Fix of the Week

From late spring and into the early fall, I consume fresh beans of various types on a very regular basis. Then, from late fall through the winter months, I enjoy dried beans in an array of dishes when the fresh beans are no longer seasonally available.

This time of year is when the convergence of fresh and dried beans is first noticeable at our local farmers’ markets, particularly if visiting Two Peas in a Pod Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara market.

There are more than a dozen dried beans on hand, a couple of fresh bean options and many others that are still in their pods but treated more like dried beans in the kitchen. The pods of these fresh shelling beans are now at a point where they’re too fibrous to consume, and the beans within cured just enough so are not as palatable unless cooked. Because these beans are not yet fully cured, they have more internal moisture than fully dried beans so they cook much faster.

Fresh dried beans offer a slightly different flavor and textural component over their fully dried counterparts.

This week I picked up a large bag of black coco shelling beans, one of my favorite of the season.

Found in pale yellow pods, when peeled open, the shiny black beans are exposed. With about 6 beans in each pod, they are noticeably larger than more standard black beans. Coco black beans are excellent to cook and serve as a side, using to make a hearty black bean soup, black bean enchiladas, or mix with rice.

This week I prepared a black bean salad that could also be treated as a black bean salsa. A nice side to enjoy with grilled chicken, steak and fish, or to scoop up with chips, use to top a tostada, add to scrambled eggs, a mixed green salad, or tacos. Topped with some crumbled queso fresco, this is a nice versatile dish to have on hand in the refrigerator to pull out when ready.

Coco Black Bean Salad

1 cup shelled black coco beans

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 red onion, diced

Juice from 1 lemon

2 firm-ripe heirloom tomatoes, diced

1/2 jalapeño pepper, finely diced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

1 firm-ripe avocado

Salt and pepper to taste

Queso fresco

Place beans, bay leaf and salt in a pot and add 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil and reduce to a low simmer. Cover and cook for about 30 minutes, or until beans are tender (cooking time with vary depending on how cured the beans are). Once done, strain beans from liquid, discard bay leaf and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, add onion, lemon juice, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro leaves and black beans and gently toss until incorporated. Season liberally with salt and pepper and toss again, then toss in avocado. Just before serving, top individual portions with queso fresco.

Yield: Serves 3.