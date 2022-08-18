Fix of the Week

The first peaches of the season emerge in early June.

They’re small, cling varieties. And while they taste pretty good, given it had been so many months since we’ve enjoyed a fresh peach, they are nowhere near as tasty as those harvested later in the season.

As the summer rolls along, the fruit out of the orchards just gets better and better and has now reached the point where the fresh peaches are at their best.

One such variety, the O’Henry, is just one example of exceptional late season peaches that I thoroughly enjoyed this week.

O’Henry peaches are a late season variety that I look forward to every year. They deliver texture and superior flavor, and they’re the perfect balance of sweet and tart with a nice, firm consistency and incredibly aromatic peachy fragrance. I can’t seem to get enough of them.

An excellent general eating fruit, O’Henry peaches are also perfectly suited for pies, crisps, and cobblers. Incorporate them into a fruit salad, in a smoothie, the base of a peach salsa or a preserve, or grill them and top them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

This week I prepared a simple peach crumble — the perfect dessert to serve with any summer barbecue meal.

Peach Crumble

6 large peaches, sliced.

2 tablespoons granulated sugar.

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger.

1 tablespoon cornstarch.

Pinch of salt.

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour.

1 cup brown sugar (I use light brown), packed.

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine peaches, granulated sugar, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, cornstarch and salt. and toss together.

For the crumble topping, first combine flour, brown sugar and ground cinnamon, mixing ingredients together. Then add butter and mix with a fork until a rough crumble consistency is developed.

Add peaches to a baking dish, and sprinkle crumble to the top, loosely and not packed. Place in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes or until the top is golden and crispy. This is best when served with vanilla ice cream. Yield: Serves 8.