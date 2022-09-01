Fix of the Week

Unearthed from the soil in a similar fashion to that of potatoes, a pocket of fresh peanuts is found below that plant, connected to an extensive network of green shoots. The green shoots, called pegs, first emerge well after the plant has gone to flower.

The peanuts themsself are then rinsed off, revealing the large tan shells, each containing 2-3 seeds within. A legume crop, peanuts thrive in loose soil, harvested and available from very select farmers during portions of the summer and fall seasons.

Fresh peanuts taste quite different than those we are accustomed to eating, which have been roasted. When you roast fresh peanuts, the flavor concentrates and becomes quite toasty. Fresh peanuts, however, deliver more of a softer crunch, with a very mild buttery peanut flavor.

Excellent in both raw and cooked preparations, fresh peanuts can be enjoyed in a salad, stir-fry or seasoned and slow roasted at home. They are also excellent in homemade peanut hummus, used instead of garbanzo beans and as a nice addition to soups and stews. I really enjoy them in curry dishes as well.

A very popular traditional use for fresh peanuts is to simply boil them whole in salted water and enjoy them with beer. Once cooked, boiled peanuts can be stored in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

This week, instead of boiling the peanuts, I did a slow roasted version in the oven. Seasoned with a little salt, chili powder and garlic powder, this is simply a snack the entire family can enjoy.

Roasted chili-garlic peanuts

2 pounds fresh peanuts, cleaned and dried

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder or granulated garlic

2 tablespoons chili powder

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine clean and dried peanuts, peanut oil, salt, garlic powder and chili powder. Toss well to fully coat the peanuts. Place on a baking sheet in a single layer and cook for about 35 minutes. Remove them from the oven, and let them start to cool on the countertop until ready to eat. They will become crunchier as they cool.

Yield: Makes 2 pounds of in-shell peanuts.