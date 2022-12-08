Fix of the Week

Almost daily this time of year, at least one member of the Brassica genus finds its way onto my dinner plate.

Whether it’s broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts, or kale, mustard greens and watermelon radishes, there are dozens of freshly harvested cruciferous vegetables available at the weekly farmers’ markets from area growers.

One of my absolute favorites to emerge as the weather cools is broccolini.

Also referred to as “baby broccoli,” broccolini was developed in 1993 in Yokohama, Japan through plant breeding, combining broccoli and Chinese kale with the goal of creating a tastier variation. The result was a very sweet stem portion at the base and a frillier floret at the top. The stem portion is the more desirable portion, excellent in both raw and cooked preparations.

Broccolini can be prepared as you would standard broccoli in most cases, commonly steamed, sauteed, roasted and even grilled. The stems are incredibly tender, yet deliver a snappy texture, which does not need to be peeled as the base of standard broccoli crowns do. The flavor of the floret portion delivers a nice note of peppery mustard greens that mellows out once cooked.

This week I prepared one of my standard simple broccolini side dishes: seared broccolini with garlic and lemon zest, finished with some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. This side pairs great with an array of grilled or roasted meats, seafood or tofu preparations.

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

Seared Broccolini with Garlic, Lemon Zest and Parmigiano Reggiano

1 pound broccolini.

2 tablespoons olive oil.

5-6 garlic cloves, sliced into very thin rounds (toss in a little bit of olive oil).

Zest from 1 lemon.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese.

Trim off the very end portion of the broccolini stem. If the broccolini is larger, cut it into smaller pieces. Add olive oil to a pan at medium high heat. Just before the oil reaches the smoke point, add broccolini into the pan, trying to keep it in a single layer. Sear off for about 2 minutes, then flip. Add the garlic and lemon zest to the pan and continue to sear off for another 2 minutes.

Toss with a little salt and pepper and cook until desired tenderness. Plate and tops with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Drizzle with agreed balsamic vinegar if preferred.

Yield: Serves 4 sides.