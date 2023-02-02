Fix of the Week

There is rarely a day that goes by when I do not incorporate fresh herbs in at least one of my meal preparations.

From fresh parsley and thyme to oregano and tarragon, each offers its own distinct infusion of flavor, with seasonality being a big factor on which herbs I’m using at any given moment.

In the summer and fall months, fresh basil is probably the most commonly used herb in my kitchen. It pairs very well with the fresh tomatoes, eggplant and peppers that are readily available that time of year. As the days shorten and the night chill sets in, fresh basil makes its exit for the year, re-emerging sometime in the late spring.

During the winter, however, there are two herbs that continue to thrive during the cooler time of year that I use the most: parsley and cilantro.

While both initially appear quite similar in shape and color, upon closer look you can notice the contrasts of the leaf’s structure, as well as the very different aromas.

I utilize fresh cilantro far greater than I do parsley in my home kitchen, usually adding it at the very end of a hot meal, or gently tossed into cold food preparations.

Delivering nice refreshing flavor notes of scallions, fresh cilantro is a must for homemade salads, chicken tortilla soups and curry dishes. It is also delicious when sprinkled over roasted vegetables and meats, tossed in quinoa dishes and as a nice addition to most salads.

This week I prepared coconut rice, which I served with sauteed vegetables, wilted spinach and fresh salmon. It was the chopped fresh cilantro leaves sprinkled over the top that really tied the dish together.

Coconut Rice with Fresh Cilantro

1 cup long grain basmati rice.

2 tablespoons cooking oil (I use grapeseed oil).

4 cloves garlic, minced.

1 inch piece fresh ginger, very finely grated.

Zest from 1 small lemon.

13.5-ounce can light coconut milk.

6 ounces low sodium chicken broth.

½ teaspoon salt.

Freshly cracked pepper.

1 tablespoon brown sugar.

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped.

In a wide pan with a lid, add oil and rice. Turn the burner to medium-high heat and toss rice. Add garlic, ginger, and lemon zest and toss. Cook for about 3 minutes, turning occasionally to toast rice and infuse with the garlic, ginger and lemon zest.

Slowly add coconut milk and chicken broth, followed by the salt, pepper and brown sugar. Mix, reduce to a simmer and cook covered with the lid positioned to allow some venting, for about 25 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced and the rice reaches desired textures.

Top each serving with fresh cilantro.

Yield: Serves 4.