Fix of the Week

Long green stalks of fresh celery line the farmers market this time of year.

Thriving in the winter months, celery delivers a refreshingly satisfying subtle-sweet flavor right from the first crunch of the green stalks. Celery is one of those staple ingredients I use at home quite often, with a diverse range of uses.

Along with fresh celery stalks, its counterpart, celery root, too possesses a great diversity of uses but in a much different fashion. Unlike the varieties that produce large edible stalks above ground, celeriac (aka celery root) is grown as a root vegetable, forming its main edible portion beneath the earth. While it does produce a small number of green stalks above ground, this portion is far less desirable than its counterpart, often delivering a woodier texture and thus discarded before preparation.

Farmers typically harvest fresh celery root when it reaches about a 6-inch diameter, a little bigger than a large potato. You will notice that this edible root is unearthed with a tough outer surface, which can be easily removed with a sharp knife before preparing.

Once home, celeriac can be stored in a plastic bag or produce bin in the refrigerator, staying fresh for at least a week.

Celeriac delivers an abundance of nutrients including manganese, magnesium, potassium, thiamin, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. It is also quite high in dietary fiber, as well as possesses 2 grams of protein per serving.

Delivering the flavor of celery, celeriac is often used in dishes that traditionally favor celery addition, but are utilized more like a potato, although it is only 5-6% starch by weight. Celeriac may be enjoyed either raw or cooked, although I much prefer it cooked. It is great when roasted along with meat dishes, used in pureed soups, fried, shredded and tossed in a salad, in stir fry’s, or one of my favorites, a breakfast hash brown.

Celeriac, Potato and Carrot Hash Browns

2 cups shredded celeriac.

½ cup shredded carrot.

2 cups shredded potato.

1 egg, beaten.

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley (or cilantro).

½ cup onion, finely chopped.

½ teaspoon salt.

Freshly cracked pepper.

Combine all ingredients together until well incorporated. Make individual ½ cup flattened hash browns. In a large flat pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil or butter and once hot, fry the hash browns, turning after a few minutes of cooking. Cook until both sides have a nice golden-brown crust. Season if needed to taste.

Yield: Serves 4.