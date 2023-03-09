Fix of the Week

It has been many months since I’ve enjoyed freshly harvested asparagus. So when I saw the bunches of dark green stalks at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers market this past weekend at Mendoza Family Farm’s table, I had to grab a few.

One of my favorite seasonal veggies this time of year, fresh asparagus is excellent when grilled, steamed, sautéed, roasted or even raw. It can easily be incorporated into several delicious dishes. The core season for fresh asparagus runs from approximately early spring through summer so make sure to take advantage of this wonderful vegetable while you can.

Asparagus is a flowering perennial plant that does extremely well in our area. As the soil begins to warm, fresh green shoots of asparagus emerge from an intertwining root system underground, which will eventually become hard and woody if left connected to the plant as it reaches full maturity.

When selecting your asparagus, look for stalks that are erect, vibrant in color and green from tip to base. The longer you have harvested asparagus in your possession, the woodier the texture will be towards the base.

Once home, asparagus should be stored in a dry plastic bag or food storage container in the refrigerator, but it’s best if wrapped in a paper towel. About one inch of the base end is usually discarded before preparing to get rid of the drier and tougher texture. If the tip is slimy or possesses an odd aroma, it is past its prime and should be discarded.

There are several ways to prepare asparagus. Some enjoy it raw, either chopped or shaved, but the majority prefers the sweeter nuttier flavor than develops when it is lightly cooked.

Personally, I prefer my asparagus “Al dente,” with a subtle crunch, but you can also get a buttery texture when letting it cook for a little longer.

My preferred method of cooking is on the grill, as I love that slightly charred flavor. No matter how you prepare it, only a couple of minutes of heat exposure are all you will need to get it just right.

Asparagus is wonderful as a great side dish to your grilled meats, when added to your favorite stir-fry or when used to top a mixed green salad. With fresh beets, spinach and blood oranges currently in season, I decided to whip up a simple and flavorful salad, packed with flavor.

When asparagus is topped with a little crumbled goat cheese and freshly chopped herbs, you can’t go wrong.

Asparagus, Beet, Spinach and Blood Orange Salad

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

1 bunch of asparagus.

1 bunch of beets, peeled and diced.

1 tablespoon olive oil.

Salt and pepper.

8 ounces fresh spinach, rinsed and dried, stems removed.

2 blood oranges, peeled, pith removed and sliced into wedges.

One-quarter cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped (or any fresh herbs you prefer).

4 ounces crumbled goat cheese.

Aged balsamic vinegar.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove about one inch from the base end of your asparagus, and set aside. Toss your beets with olive oil and season liberally with salt and pepper. On a lightly oiled baking sheet, add beets in a single layer and place in the oven.

Roast for about 20 minutes. Then toss and place back in the oven for another 10 minutes. Check to see if your beets are fork tender. If not, cook until fork-tender. When the beets are soft to your liking, toss the asparagus into the beet mixture and place back in the oven.

Cook for about 5 minutes and remove from the oven and let it cool slightly.

Season the beets and asparagus with more salt and pepper to taste if needed. Place the spinach in a large mixing bowl, and toss the beets and asparagus with the greens. Then lightly incorporate the blood oranges and fresh herbs. Again, season if needed.

Drizzle the top with olive oil, and aged balsamic vinegar, and plate each salad. Crumble fresh goat cheese over each. The juice from the blood oranges and beets, along with the light amount of olive oil, aged balsamic and flavor of goat cheese and asparagus, should create enough of a dressing on its own.

If more is desired, add a small drizzle of your favorite vinaigrette.

Yield: Serves 2 large or 4 side salads.