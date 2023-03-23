Fix of the Week

I really enjoy fresh sprouts and microgreens whenever I can get my hands on them.

At our local farmers markets, we have a few select local producers of both, but when it comes to the most expansive selection, Ojai Microgreens has the most diverse selection. From pea and daikon shoots to clover and red rose radish sprouts, Ojai Microgreens offers a well-rounded selection that greatly varies in both texture and flavor.

When talking about sprouts and microgreens, many tend to use those names interchangeably. And while they are produced from the same types of seeds, it is both the growing method and overall time from germination to harvest that sets them apart.

Sprouts are germinated in water and take anywhere from a few days to a week before harvest. Microgreens, however, are grown in a soil, or some type of medium, and they’re harvested a week or two after being started. Sprouts are smaller in length, much narrower in width and consist of only stems and roots. There’s no leaf production. Microgreens, however, have the roots, stem and a prominent leaf fanned open.

Both sprouts and microgreens are a nutritionally dense food source. They’re excellent tossed in salads, added to sandwiches, or used as a delicious decorative topper to an array of appetizers.

One of my favorite types of sprouts over the past few weeks is Ojai Microgreens onion sprouts. With a sweet mild onion aroma and flavor, they deliver a nice tender crunch. More delicate in texture than the clover and alfalfa style sprouts, these sprouted onion seeds are recognized by the small black caps at the top end.

This week I prepared a delicious chicken Caesar wrapped filled with grilled chicken lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced red onion and a hefty portion of onion sprouts. Rolled in a little avocado for a creamy consistency, this is a great quick grab and go lunch to enjoy anywhere.

Chicken Caesar and Onion Sprout Wrap

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

6 ounce chicken breast, grilled and diced.

2 cups remain style lettuce, shredded.

½ cup shredded carrot.

Caesar dressing.

2 large tortillas (I prefer spinach tortillas for these).

1 medium ripe-firm avocado, sliced.

¼ cup red onion, sliced thin.

1 ounce onion sprouts.

In a mixing bowl, combine chicken, lettuce and carrot. Toss with Caesar dressing until evenly coated. Slightly warm your tortillas on each side so it’s easier to roll. In each tortilla, add equal amounts of the chicken Caesar salad mixture, followed by the avocado, red onion and sprouts.

Roll the ingredients in, fold in the sides of the tortilla and finish rolling until fully wrapped. Secure the wrap with a toothpick if needed.