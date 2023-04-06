Fix of the Week

With Easter just around the corner, there is no item found at the farmers’ market that is more commercially emblematic of the holiday than eggs.

With kids gearing up for their annual Easter egg hunt, dyeing and finding eggs is a fun tradition in many households.

While you may get more excited about sourcing seasonal asparagus, artichokes and English shelling peas, or possibly a beautiful cut of fresh lamb for culinary purposes, eggs too come in handy in the kitchen, whether turned into deviled eggs or worked into a host of desserts.

Chicken eggs, of course, are by far the most popular and readily available type of eggs you will encounter at grocery stores and farmers’ markets. However, those are not the only options you can pick up from area producers.

In fact, I stumbled across four other types of eggs at the farmers market this past weekend that included duck, quail, goose, and turkey eggs. All varied greatly in appearance and offered unique flavor comparisons, and I found myself branching out this week to sample some chicken egg alternatives.

Quail eggs are, by far, the most petite of the group, averaging about a third the size of a chicken egg. With their signature speckled shell, these eggs are treated as a delicacy, delivering a mild neutral flavor. Next is the turkey egg, which is slightly larger than a chicken egg with a very comparable flavor and just a little egg creamier due to its higher fat content.

Duck eggs are typically the most intensely flavored of all of the eggs, with very rich yolks. They’re about 50-100% larger than a standard chicken egg, and when cooked, their large yolks are very creamy. When pan fried, the white portion of a duck egg takes on a firm and somewhat rubbery texture.

Last but not least is the goose egg.

The largest of the five kinds of eggs, goose eggs are about three times the size of chicken eggs with a flavor between that of chicken and duck eggs. Pasture-raised geese deliver eggs that have a grassy flavor and a rich and cream yolk.

This week I prepared a goose egg omelet, using just one of these jumbo eggs for a full meal. You can stuff this omelet with your filling of choice for a delicious breakfast to kick off the day.

Goose Egg Omelet

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

1 goose egg.

Pinch of salt and freshly cracked pepper.

1 teaspoon butter.

Sautéed spinach.

Diced tomato.

Diced ham or crumbled bacon.

Cheese (I used jalapeño chèvre from Drake family farm at the Saturday market).

Crack your goose egg into a small mixing bowl and scramble until well mixed, working in a pinch of salt and freshly cracked pepper. Melt butter in a small non-stick pan over medium-high heat, and once the base of the pan has a coating of butter, add the egg.

Cook for a minute or two until it just starts to bubble. Then flip. Cook for about 30 seconds. Then add filling and fold over to create your omelet. Yield: Make 1 omelet.