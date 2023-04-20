Fix of the Week

This past weekend was the first farmers market loaded with a truly exceptional selection of freshly harvested artichokes, coming direct from local area farms.

As the spring weather starts to warm up, this seasonal vegetable begins to spike in great numbers, which is quite an impressive sight to see when taking a stroll through one of your local farms.

Their leaves, which appear to branch out in a fern-like formation, are broad, light green with almost a hint of silver in color, possessing jagged edges from end to end. The artichokes themselves shoot out from the base of the plant, with long stems connecting to the softball shaped size chokes at the top.

The edible portion of the artichoke itself possesses tightly packed leaves, and once removed, exposes a succulent heart within when prepared.

Fresh artichokes are available in a variety of shapes, sizes and even colors. The most familiar variety cultivated in the United States are the Green Globe, possessing a medium build and bright green coloration throughout. They have very nice tender edible leaves and a delicious heart inside.

Its comparable counterpart, the giant Lyons variety, is another great local favorite. These, by far, possess the largest leaves and heart. A bonus to this variety is found in their meaty stem, which is edible and quite delicious down to about 6 inches of the stock.

The final form of artichoke you will encounter is the baby artichokes, often found in both their green and purple form. The differing color does not seem to alter the flavor.

These are nice because they require less work, as most of the leaves are edible, and can be steamed, boiled, fried, or grilled. Just pull back a few layers of the miniature leaves, cut off the jagged tip, and they are ready to cook.

Baby artichokes are quite nutritious, making a great addition to your seasonal diets. They possess a solid amount of protein, vitamin C, dietary fiber, and folate. In addition, they contain a bounty of essential nutrients and minerals including magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, copper and potassium.

When selecting your baby artichokes at the farmers market, the heads should be firm, free of bending. You should see freshly cut stems and the base and full colored leaves towards the tip, free of browning to ensure they arrive at your table as fresh as possible. The leaves should also be tightly packed against their heart and free of any dryness.

There are several ways to prepare baby artichokes, but one of my favorites is to steam, marinate, and then finish on the grill. Tender, smokey and meaty, these make for a delicious side.

Grilled Baby Artichokes

Sam Edelman Photo

1 dozen baby artichokes.

¼ cup olive oil.

Juice from 1 lemon.

3 cloves garlic, minced.

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar.

2 tablespoons honey.

2 tablespoons dried oregano.

Peel off a couple layers of the outer leaves of the artichokes and cut off the very base end of the stem as well as about a quarter inch off the top. Steam artichokes for 7-8 minutes, or until just fork tender through the heart portion.

Run under cold water to cool, then slice in half. Whisk together remaining ingredients and marinate artichokes in the refrigerator for about 1 hour. Then finish by cooking for about 1-2 minutes per side on a hot grill.

Yield: Makes 24 pieces.