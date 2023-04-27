Fix of the Week

I talk quite a bit about the sheer diversity of products available at the farmers markets.

I’m not just talking vaguely about apples, tomatoes, tangerines and potatoes, but the vast selection of offerings within each of these categories.

During their seasons, it is quite common to encounter dozens of different varieties of apples, tomatoes, tangerines and potatoes. The same goes for lettuces, beans, radishes, and pluots, as well as a long list of other crops. The overall assortment of items one will find at the farmers’ markets throughout the year allows for a much more extensive culinary experience than what one finds at the standard grocery store. A true opportunity to experience the season’s very best offerings.

This diversity of products also holds true with regards to strawberries, with dozens of varieties emerging at the farmers markets. They vary in size, shape, texture and flavor, and the spring season is the true season for this delicious fruit.

One unique variety, grown by Harries Berries of Oxnard, is called Mara des Bois strawberries. They’re organically grown, and Harry’s Berries is the only farm that I am aware of that harvests this specific fruit annually, available from late April through summer months.

Mara des Bois strawberries are much more delicate than other varieties you will encounter. Relatively small, with a rounded physique, what sets Mara des Bois apart is the overall flavor and aroma. Developed by a French breeding program, these berries are most reminiscent of that of a wild strawberry with an intensely sweet compact flavor and a melting quality.

Even though they are picked the day of the market, Mara Des Bois strawberries tend to have a much shorter shelf life than almost any other variety you will encounter, so they should be consumed as close to purchase as possible.

Mara Des Bois strawberries are so flavorful that they can be incorporated in an array of dishes. From sweet to savory, they pair very well in desert preparations, most notably when the strawberries are enjoyed in the uncooked state, as well as in an array of salads.

This week I prepared a Mara Des Bois spring mix salad, topped with crumbled feta cheese, red onion and Persian cucumbers. The strawberries make for a nice tomato alternative in this salad, adding a unique flavor profile.

Mara Des Bois Spring Mix Salad

Sam Edelman Photo

1 basket Mara Des Bois strawberries.

8 ounces spring salad mix (or any mixed lettuces you prefer).

½ shallot, sliced very thin and tossed in a little balsamic vinegar.

½ cup crumbled feta cheese.

2 Persian cucumbers, sliced thin.

Vinaigrette.

Remove the stems of the strawberries, and slice in half, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add spring mix, red onion, feta cheese and cucumbers. Toss with your favorite vinaigrette and plate into separate bowls. Then top with Mara Des Bois strawberries.

Yield: Serves 2 large salads.