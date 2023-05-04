Fix of the Week

Resembling the physique and size of celery stalks, colorful bunches of freshly harvested rhubarb have been coming out of the Lompoc fields of the Mendoza Family Farm.

From light pink to dark purple in color, often with some variegated green throughout, rhubarb is used more like a fruit than a vegetable, finding its way into pies, crips, cobblers and preserves.

With a naturally tart and astringent flavor, sugar is usually combined with chopped rhubarb to add a little sweetness. And as it cooks, the rhubarb pieces turn quite soft and exude a pink hue to the surrounding ingredients. Commercially found in two main forms, field grown rhubarb tends to take on a deep red to purple color with green leaves, which is what is available at the farmers market, while hothouse grown rhubarb has more of a pink hue with yellow leaves.

A member of the buckwheat family, rhubarb is quite nutritious as an excellent source of vitamins B-complex and C, as well as dietary fiber, potassium and calcium. It is additionally low in carbohydrates and a good source of vitamin K.

While it can be eaten raw, rhubarb is almost always incorporated into dessert-type preparations. It is also quite good when quick-pickled, and when cooked, it pairs quite well with poultry dishes.

One great way to utilize the flavor and texture of fresh rhubarb is in a homemade preserve. The final product can then be used as a spread over your morning top, as an ice cream topper, or, if done in a larger quantity, a filling for dessert bars, cookies, bread and cakes.

You can utilize any type of fresh berries you have available for this recipe.

Rhubarb Berry Preserve

6 rhubarb stalks, well diced.

2 cups mixed berries (if using strawberries, dice).

1 cup granulated sugar.

1 teaspoon lemon juice.

In a saucepan, add all ingredients and bring to a low simmer while mixing regularly. Cook for about 12-15 minutes until reduced and thick. Mash down fruit to reach desired texture. Place in a sanitized jar, cover and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, then refrigerate.