Fix of the Week

With the last piece of stone fruit harvested from the trees in October, many have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the 2023 crop.

This past weekend, the first round of tree-ripened cherries, some small nectarines, as well as a few boxes of fresh apricots, could be found sprinkled throughout the downtown Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. This small representation is just a sampling of what’s to come, with the quantity and diversity of fruit becoming exponentially more available as the season progresses.

The early harvest of nectarines that I brought home this past weekend were quite flavorful and slightly more acidic than those that will be harvested in the summer months.

The current crop of nectarines falls under the clingstone category, meaning the central pit closely adheres to the flesh within.

With both white and yellow fleshed specimens on display, my kids were quite excited to sink their teeth into their first nectarines of the year.

Unlike peaches, which tend to have a slightly fuzzy skin, nectarines have a very smooth and glossy exterior. White fleshed fruit tends to taste sweeter due to the lower level of acidity. However, the actual sugar levels of yellow and white nectarines are almost identical.

Nectarines can be incorporated into a wide array of dishes, paring well in both sweet and savory preparations. They can even be grilled, tossed in green salads, added to smoothies or turned into flavorful preserves, sauces and syrups.

This week I made a simple nectarine and cucumber salad. Quite refreshing, this can be enjoyed as both a side salad or main meal.

Nectarine and Cucumber Salad

Sam Edelman photo

3 firm-ripe nectarines.

2 medium cucumbers, sliced.

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion.

1/2 cup feta cheese, cubed or crumbled.

1/4 cup fresh herbs, chopped (mint, basil and/or cilantro).

1/4 cup slivered almonds.

Olive oil and aged balsamic.

Freshly cracked pepper to taste.

Slice the nectarines off of the pit into bite-sized pieces. Then mix them together with the cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, herbs annd almonds. Toss with a little olive oil and aged balsamic. Finish with freshly cracked pepper.

Yield: Serves 2.