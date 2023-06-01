Fix of the Week

The first potato dig of the season is under way, with a wave of freshly harvested spuds making their way to market this past week.

The bright green tops of the potato plants are currently thriving in the warm spring conditions, with an expansive network of potatoes developing below the soil. Freshly dug and brought to market, these “new” potatoes are as delicious as they come, notably sweet since their natural sugars have yet to complete their transition to starch.

There were about a dozen varieties of freshly dug potatoes at the farmers market this past weekend, with Los Olivos farmer Jacob Grant of Roots Farm with the greatest diversity. All yielding varying textures, flavors, shapes, sizes and colors, a few of the highlights included the Purple Majesty, Yellow Fingerling, Harvest Moon and German Butterball. There has been an increasing demand for these more specialty varieties from both local shoppers, specialty grocers and chefs, which has led to some innovative ways to incorporate unique varieties into our meals.

When selecting your potatoes this time of year, you will most likely notice that the skins tend to be thinner, a sign that they were freshly dug. The thicker-skinned varieties are found much more on the commercial level, as they typically have a longer shelf life for long term cold storage. Your potatoes should be free of soft spots, irregular browning or bruises, and have a nice healthy color all the way to the core.

Potatoes can be quite a nutritious addition to your diet, which tends to be a surprise to most. Fresh potatoes deliver a great supply of beneficial complex carbohydrates, as well as some protein and essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B6 and C, copper, and manganese. The potato skin possesses an added fiber bonus, so unless you can’t stand the texture difference, with the skin is the way to go.

Potatoes are, obviously, one of the most versatile vegetables around, pairing well with breakfast, lunch, and dinner creations. This week I used the very flavorful Harvest Moon potatoes in a homemade roasted potato-carrot salad. The purple skins and golden yellow flesh make for a nice presentation.

Roasted Harvest Moon and Carrot Salad

Sam Edelman Photo

1 pound Harvest Moon Potatoes, rinsed and dried (or any variety you prefer).

3 medium carrots, peeled and diced.

Olive oil.

Salt and Pepper.

¼ cup Greek yogurt.

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.

2 celery ribs, finely chopped.

¼ cup finely chopped parsley.

2 green onions, cut into thin rounds.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut potatoes into bite-size pieces and place a mixing bowl with carrots. Toss in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and cook for about 35 minutes, or until fork tender.

Let cool to room temperature and place in a mixing bowl. Toss roasted vegetables with remaining ingredients until well incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Yield: Serves 4 sides.