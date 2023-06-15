Fix of the Week

Fresh aromatic basil is starting to make an appearance at weekly area farmers markets. Delivering the true essence of summer, this fresh herb is by far my favorite to emerge all year.

Whether used to top fresh slices of layered tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, added to your favorite stir fry, or blended to produce a flavorful salad dressing, basil is one item you should consider keeping in your kitchen for the months to come.

While basil has been available in moderation over the past few months from greenhouse growers, the core season for this fresh herb produced under the sun’s rays runs from early June through October.

Native to India, basil is now cultivated all over the world, thriving in warmer climates, predominantly in subtropical and Mediterranean zones. If conditions become too hot, basil will bolt (flower), making it much less desirable for culinary use. If the temperature gets too cold, basil will simply not grow.

There are several varieties of fresh basil to choose from locally, all delivering slightly different flavors and textures. The most common is the sweet Italian basil, which produces the largest and sweetest leaves, which are bright green.

It is by far the most versatile and easiest to work with in the kitchen. This variety is commonly used in Italian style dishes, often seen chopped over fresh pasta, on a caprese salad, or on a homemade pizza. It is also the best for a homemade bruschetta or fresh pesto.

The other main types of basil you will find locally are lemon basil, Thai basil and purple basil.

Lemon basil is like an infusion of fresh lemon worked into the Italian style basil, noticeable both in the aroma and flavor. The leaves are also large and bright green, but not quite the size of Italian basil. Lemon basil is wonderful when used to flavor coconut soups and is my top choice when serving freshly cooked fish.

Fresh basil is best stored in a cool area of your kitchen with the stems in a jar of water. I recommend that you cut the base end of the stems every few days, as well as change the water.

Basil stored in the refrigerator tends to spoil very quickly, often turning black after just a couple of days. When properly taken care of, fresh basil can last for a couple of weeks. If you see basil sold with the roots still attached, you can simply place the roots in a cup of water on the countertop and change the water out every four or five days without any need to cut them. Basil with the roots attached will last for up to a month on the countertop.

Fresh basil is best when added to your dishes at the very end of the cooking process. When exposed to too much heat, the characteristic flavor of fresh basil diminishes greatly.

Whether adding to soups, stir-fries or sauces, add your raw chopped basil just before serving for optimum flavor.

With lemon basil from Her Family farm looking amazing this weekend, I utilized my fresh basil in a summer stone fruit and berry salad.

Lemon Basil, Stone Fruit, and Berry Salad

Sam Edelman photo

1-pound assorted stone fruit, firm-ripe.

1 basket strawberries.

1 basket blueberries.

1 basket black berries.

½ cup walnut pieces or pistachios.

½ cup cubed feta cheese.

½ cup lemon basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons.

Optional: olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar to taste.

Discard the pits from the stone fruit, and cut into bite-sized pieces. Slice strawberries and toss with stone fruit and remaining ingredients.

If desired, you can drizzle with a very small amount of olive oil and a little aged balsamic vinegar.

Yield: Serves 8 sides.