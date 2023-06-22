Fix of the Week

A few weeks ago, I noticed a couple of boxes of beautiful eggplant for sale at the Saturday market.

This past weekend, the market was loaded with this elongated dark purple vegetable, harvested at its most tender stage. Early summer is the best time of year to purchase eggplant, which will be available in many forms through the end of the fall season. From the most common globe eggplant to the fancy white skinned or purple and white speckled heirloom varieties, your local farmers will be loaded with a great selection for the months to come.

Fresh eggplant has a diversity of uses in the kitchen.

Traditionally from India, eggplant is found regularly in such traditional cuisine, as well as throughout Southeast Asia. It is also heavily incorporated into Italian-style dishes. This member of the nightshade family of vegetables shares the likes of potatoes, tomatoes and peppers, and it’s commonly paired with such vegetables in dishes.

In the fields, the plants are erect with broad green leaves possessing purple veins expanding in all directions. The eggplant, like tomatoes, hangs downward in a vine-like fashion. It’s harvested once it reaches the desired size and color.

On its own, eggplant does not tend to have a ton of flavor. Eaten raw, it can be quite bitter, with a distinct spongy texture. The flavor tends to get much more pleasant once sautéed, roasted in the oven, or fried, delivering a creamier texture and less bitter flavor.

Commonly paired in dishes with more intensely flavored ingredients, eggplant is commonly found in Asian-style stir-fries with an abundance of basil and garlic, spicy curry dishes, or fried and topped with rich tomato sauces such as eggplant parmesan.

There are many uses for eggplant. Through the summer, I enjoy making healthy spreads utilizing the great mix of fresh summer veggies available at the farmers’ market

Eggplant-based spreads and dips are at the top of my list, perfect for dipping your favorite crackers or veggie sticks, or for use on a sandwich, wrap, or stuffed in pita bread.

Easy to whip up, once roasted in the oven, eggplant possesses a perfectly creamy finish to get the job done.

Roasted Eggplant and Garlic Spread

One pound eggplant (I used Japanese, but any you prefer will work).

Olive oil.

1 head garlic.

1 tablespoon lemon juice.

¼ cup parsley leaves, finely chopped (or fresh basil).

2 tablespoons olive oil.

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with foil and place whole eggplant on the sheet. Trim off the top portion of the garlic head to expose the cloves. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, then loosely cover with aluminum foil.

Place the wrapped garlic head on the baking sheet with the eggplant and place in the oven. Cook for about 40 minutes, flipping eggplant halfway through, until the eggplant is very soft. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the eggplant.

Once eggplant is cool enough to handle, discard skin and place flesh in a mixing bowl. Squeeze out the roasted garlic cloves into the bowl, adding remaining ingredients as well. Mix well until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Season with salt and pepper as desired to taste. Serve with warm pita bread.

Yield: Serves 4.