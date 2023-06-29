Fix of the Week

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, it’s time to start shopping for your summer cookouts.

One ingredient that delivers the true essence of this summer holiday, which is just now making its first appearance at many of our weekly farmers markets, is refreshing watermelon. Found in an array of shapes, sizes and colors, some have seeds. Others are seedless. Most are red, but you will likely come across others that are orange or yellow throughout the summer months if you’re shopping at the farmers’ market.

One of the most common inquiries when it comes to watermelon is: “How do I know when one is sweet and ready to eat?”

This can indeed be a difficult task for many, but thankfully no one is better equipped to assist with selecting a great tasty melon than those who grow them, so feel free to ask your local farmers for assistance. When selecting, your watermelon should feel quite heavy relative to its size, indicating the flesh and liquid content has fully matured.

Now for the listening part. If you’ve seen people holding melons up to their ears and had no idea what they were doing, they were listening for that very distinct resonating hollow sound when tapped on their side. If this sound is present, the watermelon is usually in its prime, ready for slicing and dicing. If going through this process is more than you want to deal with when watermelon shopping, the farmers will be more than happy to select you a truly sensational melon.

Watermelons are a great item to have on hand in your kitchen. They are perfect for slicing into cubes and drizzling with a splash of fresh lime juice to be enjoyed as a refreshing snack.

You can turn them into a chilled melon soup, add to a smoothie, or even brush them with a light honey glaze and quickly place them on a grill for a pleasing smoky finish.

This week I prepared a simple aqua fresca, the perfect beverage to enjoy on a warm summer afternoon.

Due to its naturally high water content, watermelon is the perfect addition to the blender. You can also incorporate any other fresh seasonal fruit you prefer.

Watermelon and Peach Agua Fresca

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

3 cups drinking water.

2 cups cubed watermelon.

1 medium peach.

¼ cup sugar (Omit if you don’t want the added sweetness, or use honey of agave syrup)

Juice from 1 lime.

4 mint leaves.

1 cup ice.

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until incredibly smooth. You can either serve as is, or you can run through a sieve for a cleaner finish. You can add more lime juice or sugar if needed to taste.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association. He’s also the host of “From Farm to Table,” airing live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB, AM-1290, the News-Press radio station.