Fix of the Week

If you have made a trip to the farmers market in the past couple of weeks, you most likely noticed the major seasonal transition occurring in the selection of fresh available produce.

This time of year, it is quite common to encounter fresh bunches of aromatic basil, an abundance of sweet peaches, and one of my favorite seasonal fruits: fresh olallieberries.

Olallieberries, in my opinion, are as good as bush berries get, possessing the perfect balance of texture and flavor.

These tantalizing berries are the product of a loganberry and youngberry cross (the youngberry itself is a cross between raspberry and blackberry). They take on the color and flavor of the more antioxidant rich blackberry but have the more subtle texture with smaller seeds seen in a raspberry. This makes fresh olallieberries ideal for both eating on the spot, or for use in baked goods, preserves and sauces, as well as combining with salads and even meat preparations.

June is the best time to pick up your baskets of fresh olallieberries, as the blast of heat later in the season tends to wipe them out as we head deeper into the core summer months. Farmers markets are one of the few places you will encounter this local treat, as they do not transport well due to their fragile nature.

Arroyo Grande farmer Lori Heal, of Two Peas in a Pod Farm, has been bringing in her delicious olallieberries, along with a selection of fresh raspberries, blueberries, mulberries and blackberries to the farmers markets for decades. If you have yet to experience this unique berry, I highly recommend making them your next farmers market purchase. Be sure to show up early though, as this variety often sells out before markets close.

When selecting your berries at the farmers market, they should possess a deep purple to almost black coloration throughout, free of redness. Berries should be free of external bruising, although this is a very delicate berry so take caution when transporting them from the farmers market home. Once home, they should be placed in a plastic bag and put into the refrigerator with a dry paper towel to help absorb some of the moisture. Refrain from washing them until you are ready to use them.

If you see them starting to turn or want to stock up for the year, they freeze quite well.

This week I incorporated olallieberries into a slow cooker pork carnitas dish.

Using either a pork shoulder or pork butt, this dish is infused with fresh orange juice and onion, also seasoned with ground cumin, chipotle flakes, brown sugar, lime, oregano and seasoned salt.

The fresh berries complement the pork meat quite well.

Olallieberry Infused Carnitas

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

Berries complement the pork meat quite well.

3-to-4-pound pork butt or pork shoulder, outer fat cap trimmed.

1 basket olallieberry.

1 cup orange juice.

1 onion, sliced in half and sliced.

Juice from 2 limes.

Olive oil.

2 tablespoons ground cumin.

2 tablespoons dried oregano.

1 tablespoon seasoned salt.

1 tablespoon brown sugar.

1 teaspoon chipotle flakes.

Trim the outer fat of the pork cut and place in a large bowl. Then rinse, dry and set aside.

In a slow cooker, add olallieberries, orange juice, onion and lime juice. Drizzle the pork with olive oil and rub around to coat a very light layer.

Mix all remaining ingredients together before rubbing all over the pork exterior. Place the pork in the slow cooker and cook on high for 5-6 hours, or until the pork is super tender and shreds easily with a fork.

Before serving, fry individual batches in a large pan with olive or vegetable oil, adding a little bit of the liquid from the slow cooker to add extra moisture and flavor. The outer pieces of pork should be nice and crispy.

Yield: Serves 10

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association. He’s also the host of “From Farm to Table,” airing live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB, AM-1290, the News-Press radio station.