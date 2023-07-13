Fix of the Week

One of the most delicious in-season treats to hit the farmers markets this time of year are fresh tree-ripened figs.

This local delicacy is one that I anxiously await each season, taking full advantage of their rich flavors, unique textures, and overwhelming nutritional attributes.

There are more than a dozen types of fresh figs you will encounter at the farmers markets throughout their season. However, there are three that are the most readily available. The most common local favorite is, of course, the black mission fig.

Possessing a deep purple skin that appears almost black, this fig has an inner flesh that is a beautiful reddish-pink. Sweet tree-ripened black mission figs are as good as they get and offer the most dynamic flavor profile.

The next two varieties you may come across are Kadota and Calymerna figs, which are often mistaken for one another, and quite difficult for the untrained eye to decipher until they are sliced open. The Kadota figs possess one of the highest sugar contents, yielding an almost honey-like flavor. This variety displays a yellow to white center when sliced. Its counterpart, the Calymerna, rather possess a beautiful pink coloration when sliced. Both portray a bright green external appearance.

As for the nutritional content, fresh figs pack it in, containing iron, potassium, beta-carotene, as well as benzaldehyde (anti-cancer compound), flavonoids and a digestive enzyme called ficin. They are also an exceptional source of fiber. The dark pigments of the black mission figs possess even higher levels of beneficial antioxidants.

Eat them fresh, chopped into a salad, or try them grilled. You won’t be disappointed either way.

Another great use for figs is to wrap them in bacon to serve as a tasty appetizer.



Bacon Wrapped Figs

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

1 basket black mission figs, stems removed and sliced in half lengthwise.

6 ounce container goat cheese.

1/4 pound almonds or walnuts (I use the Avila and Sons Tomato Flavored brand).

1 cup fresh basil leaves.

1-quarter pound of very thin-cut bacon (or prosciutto). Cut strips into quarters

Press one teaspoon of goat cheese onto each fig half. Place 1-2 almonds or walnut halves onto the top of the goat cheese. Cover the top of the cheese and nuts with your basil leaf. (It should just about wrap around and cover the entire fig). Finally, wrap the bacon around the fig and basil. You should use 2 quarter strips per fig half, crisscrossing around each side. These can be made the day or morning prior to serving. Just keep them refrigerated.

In a non-stick pan at medium-high heat, place your bacon-wrapped figs and cook, turning every couple of minutes until the bacon gets nice and crispy. If you use the non-stick pan, you shouldn’t need to grease your pan, as the bacon will do the trick for you. Total cooking time should be about 8 minutes.

When finished, place the figs on a paper towel to remove any excess grease. Serve hot or cold.

Yield: Serves about 4.

I’ve dipped them in a sweet chili sauce and blackberry reduction sauce in the past, but they are also great just as they come.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association. He’s also the host of “From Farm to Table,” airing live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB, AM-1290, the News-Press radio station.