Fix of the Week

Local farmers are just beginning to harvest an abundance of fresh pepper varieties from their fields.

It’s increasingly common to encounter an array of peppers that deliver flavors ranging from super sweet to super spicy, shapes from stumpy to elongated, and flesh walls from thin to thick. Each variety of pepper delivers its individually unique properties that may be better suited for specific recipes, and experimenting with peppers as delicious as these can lead to some great new meals your family will thoroughly enjoy.

This past weekend emerged the first sweet purple, red, orange and yellow bell peppers of the year, along with a slew of Italian frying peppers, jalapenos, serrano and Anaheim chilies. In addition, one of my favorite peppers to enter the scene are the semi-spicy dark green poblano chilies, delivering a medium heat level and a very crisp finish.

When heading to the grocery store, or even many of the farmers markets, you will often see this large dark green pepper labeled as “Pasilla.” While it is possible that it is indeed a pasilla, most likely you are encountering the commonly mislabeled poblano pepper variety.

Poblano peppers are much larger in size, making them perfect for stuffing, and possess slightly thicker fleshed walls than their counterparts. When poblano peppers are dried for long time storage, they are then referred to as ancho chilies, perfect for adding great flavor to your slow-cooked meats, soups and traditional Mexican-style sauces.

Poblano peppers are ideal for making traditional recipes such as chile rellenos, or when sauteed and added to stir-fry, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. They can also be blistered and used in an array of salsa recipes.

This week I prepared some stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese, shucked corn, fresh cilantro, and diced chicken. You can omit the protein or fill it with your favorite such as carne asada or carnitas.

Stuffed Poblano Peppers

6 poblano peppers.

2 cups jack cheese, or something similar (pepperjack is also a good choice).

2 ears fresh corn, grilled and shucked.

½ teaspoon ground cumin.

Pinch of salt.

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped.

½ sweet onion, finely diced.

2 cups grilled chicken breast, diced very small.

Pico de Gallo salsa.

Preheat the oven to 4 degrees. Place your poblano peppers on the grill at medium heat and cook until well blistered, making sure to turn to pepper for even blistering. Once cool enough to handle, remove seeds and cut a small slit in the side of the pepper, then rinse out the seeds and stringy membrane. Dry and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine all remaining ingredients and mix.

Stuff each pepper and place on a baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Place in the oven and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the contents are warm.

Top with fresh Pico de Gallo salsa.

Yield: Serves 6 peppers.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association. He’s also the host of “From Farm to Table,” airing live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB, AM-1290, the News-Press radio station.