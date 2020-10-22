Fix of the Week

Food is medicine. Well, maybe it would be more appropriate to state that natural real food is medicine.

Since ancient times, the food we put in our bodies has been used to keep our systems well nourished, healthy and strong, with the goal of longevity. Food is used both as a preventative measure to combat ailments and as a prescriptive measure to heal the body when our systems have been compromised. These days, this seems more important than ever.

Celery is one such food source that has been recognized for thousands of years as a beneficial food source.

The culinary version we are now most accustomed to working with in the kitchen has changed quite a bit from its origin.

The use of leaves, stalks, roots and seeds have all been documented back to around the 1000 B.C. era. The earliest forms were likely more reminiscent of celeriac, also referred to as celery root, rather than the more common form these days that is focused heavily on producing large hearty stalks.

While it is not typically found on the list of “superfoods” like berries, fish and leafy greens, celery is notorious for being quite beneficial to our systems. Some of celery’s notable attributes: It’s a great source of antioxidants, it reduces inflammation, it supports digestion, it’s rich in vitamins and minerals with a low glycemic index, and it has an alkalizing effect.

This week I pulled out the slow cooker and used my celery in a lentil soup. It’s packed with protein and brimming with nutrients to keep your system healthy and strong.

Celery Lentil Soup

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

6 large celery ribs, diced

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

1 medium onions, chopped

5 large garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups dried lentils, rinsed

3 cups chopped kale leaves

6-ounce chicken breast (omit if vegetarian/vegan)

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

Place all ingredients in a slow cooker. Fill with water until about liquid level is 3 inches over the ingredients. Cover and cook on high for about 4 hours. Remove chicken, diced or shred, and return to the slow cooker. Mix well and add additional seasoning to taste if needed.

Yield: Serves 8