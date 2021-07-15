Fix of the Week

Cut from the blade shoulder portion of the pig, the “Boston Butt” and “Spare Rib Roast” are produced.

If you have ever enjoyed a pulled pork sandwich or carnitas tacos, then you’ve likely experienced this section of pork. They’re usually cooked with the low and slow method due to the higher amount of collagen. After hours of low heat simmering in the oven, on the stovetop or in a crockpot, the meat inevitably becomes fork tender as the fat melts away.

This week, I picked up a pork steak from the Pork Palace at our Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market that was cut from this shoulder portion of the pig. Similar in appearance to a rib-eye beef steak, these shoulder steaks have a visible marbling and a surrounded layer of fat, which creates an infusion of moisture and flavor when prepared.

Because they had been cut into steaks rather than sold in a more typical large block of meat, these steaks are quite suitable for grilling, in addition to the low and slow method.

When preparing any steak, I typically either create a dry-rub and let it rest in the refrigerator, or prepare a marinade. This week I went the marinade route, which assisted in further tenderizing the steak.

When cooking these shoulder steaks, you want to try not to overcook, and let them rest covered for about 5-10 minutes before serving. The juices released while resting can be drizzled over the shoulder steak once ready to eat.

Marinated Grilled Pork Shoulder Steak

1 Pork Shoulder Steak (mine was .85 ounce)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Mix together all ingredients and marinate the steak in a sealable plastic bag for at least 1 hour. Preheat the grill to high and cook about 4 minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Remove from grill, cover and let rest for 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with your favorite sides such as grilled veggies, onions and slaw.

Yield: Serves 2.