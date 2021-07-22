Fix of the Week

No matter what the season, every week at our local farmers’ markets you can expect to find something that was not available the prior week.

This time of year, however, it is most evident due to the optional weather conditions for expanded diversity. Whether it’s the fresh goji berries from Mt. Olive Organic Farm out of Paso Robles, the olallieberries from Two Peas in a Pod Farm of Arroyo Grande or the ears of baby corn just a few inches in length from McGrath Family Farm of Ventura, there are always new textures and flavors to incorporate into our seasonal meals.

This week, one of my top unique farmers’ markets finds were these stunning zee spice nectaplums. Grown, harvested and sold by Burkdoll Farms of Visalia at all of our weekly markets, this nectarine and plum hybrid delivers sweet notes of white nectarine and a nice firm texture. While the nectarine characteristics are more dominant, you do get some of the plum traits come through in every bite.

Due to the firmer texture, this fruit is very nice to simply slice and serve as a side or add to a fruit salad. They are also nice for pies and crisps.

I often enjoy pairing fresh stone fruit such as this with mixed greens in a salad, or in wraps, delivering a nice layer of sweetness and moisture to the meals.

This week I wrapped some of these delicious nectaplums in spring roll wrappers with lettuce, shredded carrot, avocado, fresh mint and cooked tofu. You can also omit the meat, or add grilled chicken or shrimp instead.

Nectaplum Spring Rolls

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

12 spring roll wrappers

1 block of tofu, cut into 12 sticks and seared off on all sizes.

12 pieces of red leaf lettuce, about 2-by-4 inch pieces

2 nectaplums, firm but ripe, sliced

1 large avocado, cut into slices

1 cup shredded carrot

4 large sprigs of fresh mint, leaves shopped, stems discarded

You will want to set up a station in your kitchen starting with a bowl of warm water (for the spring roll wrappers per package instructions), a large plate or smooth surface to roll the wraps, and a large plate to place the finished product. It’s easiest to start with the lettuce and fill the cups with the remainder of the ingredients before wrapping.

In each lettuce cup, add tofu, a couple slices of nectaplum, avocado slices, and a pinch of shredded carrot and mint. Then place the filled lettuce at the base of a soft spring roll wrapper and fold over. Then tuck in the sides and continue to roll the remainder of the way. Repeat for each wrapper.

Yield: Makes 12 rolls.