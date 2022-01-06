Fix of the Week

Related to carrots, parsley and dill, I have always been quite intrigued with parsnips.

I had little, if any, experience with this vegetable when I was growing up. It has a physique similar to that of a carrot, and to me, a flavor combination of carrot and celery. The flavor, in fact, is similar to that of cooked celeriac (celery root). A little bit earthy, a little sweet and a little nuttiness throughout, there’s just something about them that keeps me wanting more.

Not nearly as appetizing when enjoyed raw, once cooked, the flesh becomes quite smooth and creamy.

Ranging in size from about 6 inches to over a foot in length, the larger specimens are quite thick at the top where the green stems are attached, working their way down to a very thin point at the base.

Parsnips are sometimes sold with the tops on, but more commonly they’re harvested and topped before they’re brought to market.

Parsnips are an ideal crop for cold-climate regions. Typically they’re only found during the winter and spring locally. The longer in the cool soil, the higher their sugar levels.

Parsnips can be added to soups and stews, roasted, cooked and mashed together with Yukon gold potatoes, or whipped into a nice purée. They are also excellent as the base of a parsnip, potato and leek soup, infused with garlic cloves and fresh parsley in my house.

This week I prepared roasted parsnip ribbons, tossed in coconut milk, sesame oil, salt, and a little curry powder. Finished with some fresh cilantro, this simple side is excellent with most seafood preparations as well as grilled or roasted meats. Vegetarians can serve with tofu or toss in some almond slivers for a little extra boost of protein.

Roasted Coconut Curry Parsnip Ribbons

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

4 large parsnips (the longer the better)

13.5 ounces coconut milk

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon curry powder (add more if desired to taste)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Peel the outside skin of each parsnip, and discard it for a clean start.

Then peel long ribbons with your vegetable, working from top to bottom. I like to give a little extra pressure to the peeler for slightly thinner ribbons. Place peeled ribbons in a mixing bowl.

Combine coconut milk, sesame oil, brown sugar, curry powder and salt together. You can taste and add a little more curry powder if desired. Pour over parsnip ribbons, and toss well together to coat.

Remove parsnips from any excess liquid and place in a loose mound on a lightly oiled baking sheet (or aluminum foil). You want to make sure there is air throughout the ribbon pile.

Cook for about 35 minutes or until the parsnips are crispy on the outside of the pile and cooked through in the center. You can simmer any excess coconut milk mixture in a saucepan to slightly reduce and drizzle over the finished product. Add additional salt as needed to taste. Plate and top with fresh cilantro.

Yield: Serves about 4 sides.