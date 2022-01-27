Fix of the Week

Citrus, citrus and more citrus. I can’t seem to get enough of the bounty of freshly harvested tangerines, oranges, grapefruit, lemons, limes and all of the variations throughout.

From Oro Blanco grapefruit and pomelo to Bearss limes and Murcott mandarins, there is no citrus shortage through the winter months.

As we see the satsuma mandarins begin to fade and we’re still weeks away from the first Ojai Pixie tangerines, my top pick this week in the tangerine realm is the Clementine.

Clementine tangerines are a nice mid-season fruit recognized by their bright orange, smooth shiny skin. Underneath the peel lies soft juicy sections that are absent of seeds in most pieces. Delivering a noticeable sweetness with underlying tangy notes, they emit a very pleasing floral aroma. Clementines are also quite easy to peel.

Clementines are a nice addition to cabbage salads, or you can use them to top ice cream and tarts. They can even be dipped in melted chocolate.

The juice is delicious in reduction sauces and can be used as a glaze for poultry or pork preparations.

I regularly mix clementine sections in a roasted beet salad with walnuts, cilantro and goat cheese.

This week I prepared a refreshing Napa cabbage Clementine salad topped with thinly sliced king radish and soba noodles. All are tossed in a Clementine tangerine dressing.

Napa Cabbage and Clementine Tangerine Salad

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

6 Clementine tangerines, 3 juiced for the dressing, another 3 peeled for a salad topping.

1 head Napa cabbage, chopped.

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, finely chopped.

1 king radish, sliced very thin, ends discarded.

1 medium carrot, peeled and shredded.

12 sugar snap peas, stems discarded, thinly sliced.

6 ounces soba noodles, cooked to package instructions, then cooked and tossed in sesame oil to prevent sticking together.

Optional: cooked chicken or tofu.

Salad dressing:

Juice from 3 Clementine mandarins.

1 tablespoon soy sauce.

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce.

1 tablespoon sesame oil.

1 clove garlic, minced.

1 tablespoon rice vinegar.

Whisk all dressing on ingredients together well before serving.

In a mixing bowl, combine chopped Napa cabbage, carrot, cilantro, radish and peas. Add a few tablespoons of your dressing and toss. Toss about 2 tablespoons of dressing in your soba noodles.

Then plate by adding a pile of the Napa cabbage mix and top each with soba noodles and Clementine tangerine sections.

Drizzle top of each with a small amount of dressing if needed to taste.

Add chopped chicken or tofu if desired.

Yield: Serves about 4.