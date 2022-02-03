Fix of the Week

About 20 years ago I encountered this really interesting form of asparagus at the Saturday farmers’ market. Instead of green in color, or a less common purple strain, this asparagus was distinctly white.

My curiosity set in. I was eager to learn about this specimen.

What it basically comes down is white and green asparagus are the same thing, but what it really comes down to the way they’re grown in the fields.

As asparagus spears begin to emerge from the soil, they develop chlorophyll from the sun’s rays, which turns the spears green through the process of photosynthesis. White asparagus, however, is grown completely under the soil, or covered with plastic, so it is never exposed to the sunlight.

The result is a stunning bright white spear that is quite a rare find when in season.

Through the winter months, there are other white varieties of vegetables, all of which do not see the sunlight as they grow. Japanese turnips, white beets and parsnips are just a few examples. The most common, however, are those bright white heads of cauliflower.

As cauliflower matures in the field, heads are covered by surrounding leaves that are tightly packed around the vegetable, keeping most of the sunlight out. Occasionally sun penetrates through the leaves, naturally altering the color of the head.

If exposed too long to the sun, the curds turn a dull yellow, which is why you sometimes encounter off-colored heads. This doesn’t affect the taste of the vegetable, and it actually produces more phytonutrients. So next time you see a slight yellowing head of cauliflower, you may want to think twice about passing it up.

I enjoy cauliflower about twice a week in my house, usually sautéed or roasted. This week I prepared a healthy cauliflower rice dish infused with green onion, fresh parsley and fresh blood orange juice. The blood orange juice adds a nice reddish-orange hue to the final product.

Cauliflower Blood Orange Rice

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

1 head cauliflower

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium onion, diced

3 green onions, very finely chopped

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 blood orange, juiced

Cut off the cauliflower florets, removing as much stem as possible. Save the stems and add to your next roasted veggie dish, soup or stew.

In a few rounds, break up the florets in a food processor until it is grainy.

In a sauté pan, add olive oil and turn to high heat.

Add the regular onion first and sauté for a few minutes. Then add the green onion and continue to sauté for a few more minutes. Add the cauliflower in the onion mixture and toss. Add about a half-teaspoon of salt and some freshly cracked pepper.

Add more as needed to taste.

Sauté for 3-5 minutes until the cauliflower has softened.

Put in a serving bowl and toss in fresh parsley and blood orange juice.

Yield: Serves about 4.