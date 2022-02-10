Fix of the Week

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, many seem to get more excited about the food and beverage spread than the game itself.

From nachos and potato skins, to micheladas and margaritas, the annual Superbowl isn’t generally the healthiest day of eating. But every once in a while, it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy those foods that are not typically in our daily mix.

A couple of my favorite Super Bowl day foods include slow-cooked pork ribs and an array of sliders topped with citrus slaw.

This week, I encountered some fresh tangelos, a variety of citrus that delivers a sweet-tart flavor reminiscent of both grapefruit and sweet tangerines, which is ideal to work into the slaw. Whether making mini turkey burger sliders, pulled pork sliders or a tri-tip option, the flavor of the tangelo juice pairs quite well with all three proteins.

If you’re planning to prepare any Superbowl cocktails, I highly recommend picking up some additional tangelos. One of my favorite concoctions is a tangelo, fresh mint and jalapeno infused margarita, which will be the perfect pairing to your citrus infused sliders.

Citrus Slaw for Super Bowl Sliders

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

1/2 head of cabbage, shredded (standard red or green cabbage or a Napa Cabbage for a lighter crunch if preferred), about 3 cups of cabbage

2 cups shredded carrot

3 green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

1 tangelo, zest and juice

1 lime, juice only

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup sour cream (or mayonnaise if preferred)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large mixing bowl, combine cabbage, carrot, green onion and cilantro. In a small mixing bowl, combine tangelo juice and zest, lime juice garlic, honey and sour cream. Whisk together. Then toss in the cabbage mix and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Yield: Makes enough for about 2 dozen sliders.