Fix of the Week

I have become quite fond of utilizing fresh bitter greens over the years in my daily cooking, especially through the winter through the early spring months when they are in their prime.

An abundance of fresh kale, chard, dandelion greens, endives, escarole and collard greens thrive in the current weather conditions, and they’re ready for purchase at all weekly farmers markets. While this list may not sound all that appetizing to many, when prepared correctly, they can leave quite a memorable impact behind.

Collard greens are a great buy at the farmers market, surely to complement many of your favorite dishes. A headless forming baggage, rather than tightly packed leaves, collard greens are composed of individual broad leaves coming from a central stalk, like that of kale. Deep green in color, with edible central white ribs, collard greens deliver an almost chewy consistency that is ideal for both raw and cooked preparations.

When I think of collard greens, the first thing that comes to mind is Southern soul food.

Collard greens are traditionally chopped and slow cooked with ham hocks, yielding a flavor-packed green with a very tender consistency, along with an abundance of nutrients. They’re also excellent in an array of soups and stews, used as a braising green, or when steamed and used as the base of a wrap.

When cooked, their natural bitterness will diminish. However, I often enjoy the extra bite tossed in a salad and served with a sharp, acid-rich salad dressing.

I often serve collard greens over my rice and tofu dishes, alongside grilled chicken or meats, or with a nice piece of grilled fish. A sweet and spicy preparation is usually my preference.

Sweet and Spicy Collard Greens

2 bunches collard greens

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup onions, diced small

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (use less or omit if heat sensitive)

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup water

1 fully cooked bone-in pork chop (or ham hock, or few cooked chicken legs or thighs)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Remove the thick stem portion from the greens and discard. Rinse the leaves, dry, and chop into bite-sized pieces.

In a large pot, add olive oil, turn to medium-high heat and sauté onion for about 5-6 minutes, or until just cooked through. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and continue to sauté for about 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and stir. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for about 1 hour. You will want to stir occasionally throughout the cooking process. The longer you cook the greens, the more tender they will become.

Once finished, you can remove the pork chop from the pot, chop the meat and discard the bone. Then mix the pork meat back in with the collard greens. I like to serve over steamed rice with a little hot sauce.

Yield: Serves 3.