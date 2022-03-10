Fix of the Week

I’m a big fan of dried beans, and the local farmers’ markets offer quite a diverse selection.

Arroyo Grande farmer Lori Heal, of Two Peas in a Pod Farm, really leads the pack when it comes to the most variety on the table, with about a dozen or so dried beans available at any given Saturday farmers’ market. With varying shapes and sizes, each type offers a slightly different flavor and texture once cooked.

This week I picked up a bag full of Two Peas in a Pod Farms’ Black Coco Beans, one I work with quite regularly throughout the year, when available.

Most black beans encountered at the grocery store are relatively petite. In contrast, this variety of black bean is noticeably larger, with a distinct rounded oval shape and a smooth shiny outer surface.

Like standard black beans, they deliver a very rich flavor to the surrounding liquid, and the bean itself has notes of nutty flavor and a balance of firm yet smooth texture. Once cooked, much of the black color of the bean leaches into the liquid and takes on a light gray hue.

In general, dried beans are a very nutrient rich food source, ideal for incorporating into your seasonal diet. They are an exceptional source of complex carbohydrates as well as protein, containing a higher proportion of protein than any other plant food. Although the protein is incomplete, it can easily be complemented by serving the beans with rice or other grains or nuts that supply the missing amino acids.

Beans are the plant kingdom’s second-best source of dietary fiber (wheat bran is No. 1), and half of that is soluble fiber. They are also an excellent source of folate and vitamin B. In addition, most beans supply substantial amounts of iron, zinc, potassium, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus and thiamin.

I most commonly pre-soak my beans for a few hours, then simmer them in seasoned water for about 1¼ hours or until tender. This makes for a great item to pull out of the refrigerator throughout the week to serve as a simple side dish, used to top mixed greens, add to tacos or burritos, or blended into a black bean soup.

This week I incorporated Black Coco Beans in the homemade beef-based chili.

Black Coco Bean Chili

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

1 cup black coco beans, soaked for about 3-4 hours, then rinsed.

2 tablespoons olive oil.

1-pound ground beef (or ground turkey or chicken).

30 ounces diced tomatoes (with liquid in can).

1 large, or 2 medium onion, diced.

3 fresh peppers (I used Chavez Family Farm bell peppers currently available at most weekly farmers’ markets).

4 medium carrots, diced small.

¼ cup chili powder.

1 tablespoon dried oregano.

2 tablespoons granulated garlic, garlic powder or 5 cloves fresh garlic, minced.

3 bay leaves.

1 tablespoon ground cumin.

1 tablespoon seasoned salt.

Toppings: Shredded cabbage, sour cream, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, grated cheese, chopped Chinese mustard greens, pickled jalapenos, etc.

This can be cooked on the stovetop or in a slow cooker. I prepared mine in a slow cooker, set on high for about 5 hours. If done on the stovetop at a simmer, the chili should take about 3 hours.

Place your beans in the slow cooker or pot. In a large sauté pan, add olive oil, turn to high heat, and brown the ground beef, about 7 minutes, turning regularly. Add the beef to the slow cooker, followed by all remaining ingredients. Add just enough water to almost reach the top of the ingredients and mix a few times. Cover and cook. Once done, stir and serve, topping with your desired ingredients.

Yield: Serves 8.