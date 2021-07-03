FLA to study BIPOC youth

The Fund for Santa Barbara awarded a $5,000 Emerging Needs Grant to Future Leaders of America to study the needs of black youth, indigenous teens and other youth of color.

FLA, a Latinx youth leadership nonprofit, seeks to expose inequities in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties and use the research to inform policy, according to a news release.

The Center for Publicly Engaged Scholarship at UCSB is joining the BIPOC Youth Project to identify anti-racist policy.

The project will utilize a survey and create focus groups of high-school-age youth.

FLA plans to work with schools, community organizations and parents to identify a representative group.

The study will emphasize education and achievement, mental health and well-being, Spanish-speaking communities, indigenous youth, system-impacted youth, black students’ experiences and school safety.

— Annelise Hanshaw