Home Local Flag Day celebration to take place
Local

Flag Day celebration to take place

by Annika Bahnsen 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

SANTA BARBARA — A Flag Day “cruise” celebration will take place on June 14 for all Santa Barbara residents to enjoy.

Attendees are encouraged to decorate their car in red, white, and blue and join the rest of the patriotic cars by driving from Costco at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta to Islands Restaurant at La Cumbre Plaza Santa Barbara. Participants are asked to meet at Costco at  4 p.m.  The patriotic cruise will begin at 5:30.

After the event, guests are invited to celebrate the holiday together for dinner at Islands.

— Annika Bahnsen

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More