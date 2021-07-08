Flamenco dancer to perform

COURTESY PHOTO

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes’ new program celebrates rebirth and new beginnings.

CARPINTERIA — Seattle-based flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform “Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo” at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road.

After a year of confinement and self-reflection during the pandemic, Ms. Fuentes created “Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo,” a program that celebrates rebirth and new beginnings. The show will feature traditional flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes.

Ms. Fuentes will be joined at the Carpinteria performance by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. of Sevilla. This event is part of an extensive West Coast tour.

Tickets cost $28 for general admission, $40 for VIP seating in the first two rows, $55 for VIP seating benefactor and $12 for children. To purchase, go to eventbrite.com/e/157822997835.

For more information , go to www.savannahf.com.

— Dave Mason