FLANDERS, Cathy (Pomatto)

Cathleen Ann Flanders joined her parents in heaven on June 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in Scripps Ranch (San Diego) with her family by her side. Cathy was taken too soon at the age of 65. She valiantly fought cancer for five years.

Cathy had a warm and giving personality and her friends and family were incredibly important to her. She always stayed in touch with lifelong friends but also loved meeting new people and starting new friendships. Once Cathy became a friend, she was a friend for life.

She became an accomplished home decor seamstress creating custom drapes, pillows, and other furnishings. Her home was a showcase for her talent as she constantly found new projects to improve the beautiful living area and garden with her hands and her heart.

Born Cathy Pomatto on April 6, 1955 at St. Francis Hospital. She grew up in Goleta, California graduating from Dos Pueblos High School. She attended Santa Barbara City College and San Diego State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Joanne Pomatto, nee Hoskins.

Cathy Flanders is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Allen, daughter, Lyndsey of Seattle, son, Derek (Patti) of Poway, her sister, Sue (Mike) Schreibman and their two children, Jonna and Jack, brother, Alan (Alison) Pomatto, their children, Johnny (Robin) Pomatto and Wesley (Adam) Barnett and their two children, Cooper and Amelia.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. If you’d like to be informed of the date, mail a letter to 11717 Scripps Cape Vista Pt, San Diego, CA 92131. Donations should be directed to breast cancer research at Susan G. Komen San Diego.