FLASHBACK FRIDAY

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOVolunteers carry one of five iron cannons during low tide on Jan. 23, 1981, near the Goleta Pier. The cannons were discovered that month at Goleta Beach. For more about the cannons, see Justin M. Ruhge's story at www.deepdyve.com/lp/wiley/the-cannons-of-goleta-a1Gf8JIXN0.