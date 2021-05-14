Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0
Cannons in Goleta

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Volunteers carry one of five iron cannons during low tide on Jan. 23, 1981, near the Goleta Pier. The cannons were discovered that month at Goleta Beach. For more about the cannons, see Justin M. Ruhge’s story at www.deepdyve.com/lp/wiley/the-cannons-of-goleta-a1Gf8JIXN0.
