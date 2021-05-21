Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report


Kennedy in Santa Barbara

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., shakes the hands of supporters of Sen. George McGovern, the Democratic presidential candidate, during a short stop on Oct. 28, 1972, at the Santa Barbara Airport.
