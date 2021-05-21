FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Kennedy in Santa Barbara RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOSen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., shakes the hands of supporters of Sen. George McGovern, the Democratic presidential candidate, during a short stop on Oct. 28, 1972, at the Santa Barbara Airport. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ORTON, John Gragg “Chipper” next post SB Symphony names Concerto winners Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.