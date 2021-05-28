Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
La Conchita landslide

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS
Rescuers pull a man from his home in La Conchita after the January 2005 landslide. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger held a press conference at the site. At Gov. Schwarzenegger’s left is U.S. Rep. Elton Gallegly, R-Simi Valley. The landslide killed 10 people and destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.
