FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Historic Santa Barbara hotel NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOThe Potter Hotel was built 1902 and opened the next year on west Cabrillo Boulevard. The Santa Barbara luxury hotel boasted six stories, 400 rooms, three dining rooms that could hold more than 700 guests and a great view of the beach and the ocean, according to sbunknown.wordpress.com. In 1919, the hotel was sold and renamed the Belvedere Hotel. That December, it became the Ambassador Hotel after being sold again. A fire destroyed the hotel on April 13, 1921. The next day, the Daily News, a predecessor to the News-Press, predicted a fireproof and modern hotel would rise from the ashes, citing the feelings of officials associated with the Ambassador Corp. But the hotel was never rebuilt.