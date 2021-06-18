Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
by Santa Barbara News-Press Life
0
San Marcos Pass

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A late 19th-century stagecoach driver crosses Slippery Rock and travels along the original San Marcos Pass route over the Santa Ynez Mountains. For a look at the history of the pass, go to www.coldspringtavern.com/about-us/history.
