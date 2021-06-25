Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

1998 Stearns Wharf fire

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A fire erupts on Nov. 18, 1998, on Stearns Wharf. It struck Moby Dick restaurant, shown above, as well as the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. and a bait-and-tackle shop. More than 60 firefighters from Santa Barbara city and county fire departments, as well as the Montecito Fire Department, responded. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported as the blaze progressed.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More