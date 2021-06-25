FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail 1998 Stearns Wharf fire STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA fire erupts on Nov. 18, 1998, on Stearns Wharf. It struck Moby Dick restaurant, shown above, as well as the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. and a bait-and-tackle shop. More than 60 firefighters from Santa Barbara city and county fire departments, as well as the Montecito Fire Department, responded. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported as the blaze progressed. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Santa Maria to host summer pop-up events next post Spirit of Fiesta Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.