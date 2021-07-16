Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

‘This is The Pits’

From top to bottom, Simn Jenkins and Jacquiline Real of England enjoy their deluxe accommodations in a pit on July 4, 1985, on Leadbetter Beach. They were among the crowds in the beach’s July Fourth pits during the 1980s. The participants included entrepreneurs Dennis Burtsfield, left, and Matt Johnson , who were hoping to sell 500 of their “This is The Pits” T-shirts, designed by Randy Schaefer in 1988.
NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More