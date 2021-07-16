FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail ‘This is The Pits’ From top to bottom, Simn Jenkins and Jacquiline Real of England enjoy their deluxe accommodations in a pit on July 4, 1985, on Leadbetter Beach. They were among the crowds in the beach’s July Fourth pits during the 1980s. The participants included entrepreneurs Dennis Burtsfield, left, and Matt Johnson , who were hoping to sell 500 of their “This is The Pits” T-shirts, designed by Randy Schaefer in 1988. NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Circus Vargas in Santa Barbara next post Picnic in Park to provide free lunches for children Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.