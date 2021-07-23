FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Nixon in Santa Barbara NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOSRepublican presidential nominee Richard M. Nixon makes a campaign stop at the Santa Barbara Airport before defeating Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey in 1968. It wasn’t Mr. Nixon’s first time campaigning for president in Santa Barbara. Back in 1960, then Vice President Nixon visited the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. That November, he lost to Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Assistance League of Santa Barbara helps kids next post Koz and effect Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.