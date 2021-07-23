Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Nixon in Santa Barbara

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS
Republican presidential nominee Richard M. Nixon makes a campaign stop at the Santa Barbara Airport before defeating Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey in 1968. It wasn’t Mr. Nixon’s first time campaigning for president in Santa Barbara. Back in 1960, then Vice President Nixon visited the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. That November, he lost to Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy.
