FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
A very presidential day

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Five presidents attend the Nov. 4, 1991 dedication of the Ronald Reagan President Library and Museum in Simi Valley. From left are Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon. At the time, Mr. Bush, who served as vice president during the Reagan administration, was the president of the United States.
