by News-Press Staff Report
1925 earthquake

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
This is the Santa Barbara Mission after the 6.3 earthquake on June 19, 1925. The quake collapsed the mission’s twin towers, and most of the downtown buildings were severely damaged or destroyed. (Flashback Friday, a series of historical photos, is published every Friday in the News-Press Life section.)
