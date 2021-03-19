0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail 1925 earthquake NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOThis is the Santa Barbara Mission after the 6.3 earthquake on June 19, 1925. The quake collapsed the mission’s twin towers, and most of the downtown buildings were severely damaged or destroyed. (Flashback Friday, a series of historical photos, is published every Friday in the News-Press Life section.) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Scholarships for Santa Ynez Valley students next post Sounds of New Orleans Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.