FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Fiesta parade in 2019

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Bands and more travel down State Street during a Fiesta parade in 2019. Although there’s no parade this year, people can watch a documentary, “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” from noon to 12:30 p.m. today on Channel 1013. The documentary will repeat at 7 p.m. Saturday on the same channel.
