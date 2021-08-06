FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Fiesta parade in 2019 NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOBands and more travel down State Street during a Fiesta parade in 2019. Although there’s no parade this year, people can watch a documentary, “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” from noon to 12:30 p.m. today on Channel 1013. The documentary will repeat at 7 p.m. Saturday on the same channel. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post LIFE IN BRIEF next post Tree-of-the-Month Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.