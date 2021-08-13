FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Falcon 9 in 2016 COURTESY PHOTOSpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket sits on the launchpad in 2016 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The rocket flawlessly placed an ocean observation satellite in orbit in January of that year. Since then, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has seen its space work progress to the point of carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. And today Vandenberg Air Force Base is Vandenberg Space Force Base. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Santa Barbara Symphony board members elected next post REVIEW : ¡Olé! Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.