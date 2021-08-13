Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Falcon 9 in 2016

COURTESY PHOTO
SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket sits on the launchpad in 2016 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The rocket flawlessly placed an ocean observation satellite in orbit in January of that year. Since then, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has seen its space work progress to the point of carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. And today Vandenberg Air Force Base is Vandenberg Space Force Base.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More